Raymond James Upgrades Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to “Moderate Buy”

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POU. CIBC decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.19.

TSE:POU opened at C$15.13 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,365.76. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,848 shares of company stock valued at $143,148. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

