Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, BlackRock, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from property-related activities, such as development, management, or investment in income-producing properties. This category often includes Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as well as other real estate companies, offering investors a way to participate in the property market without directly owning physical assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 83,579,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,105. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 22,696,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,090,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,440,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $60.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $876.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,990. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $955.01 and a 200-day moving average of $989.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $144.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,970.45. The company had a trading volume of 420,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,033.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,961.79. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

