Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXRX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

