Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4619593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

