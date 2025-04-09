Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

