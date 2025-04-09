Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $86,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

RELX stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

