Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

