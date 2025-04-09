Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paysafe Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
