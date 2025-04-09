Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 161,697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

