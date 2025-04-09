Renaissance Group LLC Grows Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $542.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

