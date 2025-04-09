Renaissance Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Qualys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Qualys Trading Down 1.5 %

QLYS opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

