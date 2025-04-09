Renaissance Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

