Renaissance Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767,667.64. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,952 shares of company stock worth $5,969,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.