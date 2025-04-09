Renaissance Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.41.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $523.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

