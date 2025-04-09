Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CSL opened at $316.54 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average of $396.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

