Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

