Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ero Copper by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

