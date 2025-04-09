Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $92,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $59,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viking by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $9,289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.