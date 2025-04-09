Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,909,480 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909,480 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $122,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 108.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.