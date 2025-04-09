Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,389,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $83,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

