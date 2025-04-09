Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $130.46 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $130,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843,867.95. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.20.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

