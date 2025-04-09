Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $86.86 Million Stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $300,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

View Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.