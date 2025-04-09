Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $93,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,648 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

