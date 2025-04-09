Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $111,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

