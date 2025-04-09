Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 134,632 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $107,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

