Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,600 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888,890 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $102,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,289 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of BTU opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

