Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. 44,616,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,980,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.60, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

