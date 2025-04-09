Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 59,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,997. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

