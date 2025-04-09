Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Utz Brands stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Utz Brands Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,763.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

