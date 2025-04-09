Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Salesforce stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 3/4/2025.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $243.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.86 and its 200 day moving average is $311.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $235,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,694.92. This trade represents a 36.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.