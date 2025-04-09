Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in QUALCOMM stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

