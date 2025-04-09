Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.44. The company had a trading volume of 316,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,725. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $145,733,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

