Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.75, but opened at $57.33. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 988 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

In related news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 338.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

