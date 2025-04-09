Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380,613 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $243,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

