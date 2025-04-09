Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DAWN Q1 Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $680.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.