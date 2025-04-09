ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,128. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

