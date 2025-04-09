Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 171,884 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 17,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

