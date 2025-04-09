Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 71,476 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.8 %

Nutanix stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

