Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.56 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock worth $132,604,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

