Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.