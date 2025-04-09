Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

