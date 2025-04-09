Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $123,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $3,370,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.