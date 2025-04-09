Reviewing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00 PHINIA 0 1 3 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.17%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and PHINIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.73 million 2.84 -$12.68 million ($0.63) -0.40 PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.49 $79.00 million $1.75 23.46

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -789.13% -42.63% -35.66% PHINIA 2.32% 10.12% 4.45%

Summary

PHINIA beats Envirotech Vehicles on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

