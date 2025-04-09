Robert F. Helm Sells 312 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.