Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

RCKT stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,033 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 2,106,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 1,521,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

