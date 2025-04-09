Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.47 and a 1-year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

