Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of T traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,790. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$19.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

In related news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

