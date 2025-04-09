RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $92.03 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in RPM International by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

