RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.20, with a volume of 34342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

RPM International Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RPM International by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

