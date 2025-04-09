Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 290.05 ($3.71), with a volume of 859561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.63).

Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.43. The company has a market capitalization of £918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Ruffer Investment

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is currently 181.87%.

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £11,040 ($14,106.82). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

