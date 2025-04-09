Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $331.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

